MacLEAN, Wilfred Wallace “Red” — 85, of Pictou, passed away July 18, 2017 in Aberdeen Hospital, New Glasgow. Born December 2, 1931 in New Waterford, Cape Breton he was a son of the late Laughlin and Catherine (MacNeil) MacLean. He worked as a coal miner for 22 years until 1972 when he moved to Pictou and became an employee of Michelin Tire, retiring in 1991. Wilfred will be remembered for his kind soul, amazing wit, great sense of humour and as a long time volunteer in both the community and his parish. He was instrumental in starting the minor ball program in the town of Pictou, and with the church he took care of the parish hall, was a Eucharistic minister and usher at mass and funerals. He also served on numerous committees – building committee, restoration committee and parish council to name a few. He will be sadly missed by his wife of 63 years, Mary June (MacIsaac) MacLean; his daughters, Sharon (Eric) Daley, Catherine (David) Duggan, Carmel (Jim) Murphy; sons, Donald (Shelly), Wilfred Jr. and Lester; his ten grandchildren, Jennifer (Jason), Richard (Becky), Kyle, Randi, Joey, Katie (Greg), Taylor, Jordan, Mathew, and Christina; five great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The last surviving member of his immediate family he was predeceased by siblings; Eddie, Carmel, Lester, Joey, and Art. Funeral was held July 23 from the Stella Maris Roman Catholic Church, Pictou. Burial in the parish cemetery. Donations in his memory may be made to the Stella Maris Restoration Fund, Aberdeen Palliative Care Society or a charity of your choice.