PITTS, Sharon Ann — 68, of Three Brooks, passed away July 2, 2017 at home. She was a daughter of the late James W. and Lottie Angeline McTague. Sharon is survived by her husband, Paul; daughter, Denise, New Glasgow; son, Mark (Nancy), Hilden; brothers, James (Bonny) McTague, Three Brooks; David Pellerine, Ontario. She was predeceased by sisters, Doris Henderson of Truro, Sheila McTague of Three Brooks, and Anita Pellerine of Guysborough. Cremation has taken place. There will be no visitation or funeral at her request. Donations in Sharons’s memory may be made to a charity of your choice.