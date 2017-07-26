Weeks event draws full slate

ABERCROMBIE — It was another successful year for the Weeks celebrity golf tournament.

A full slate of teams played in the annual scramble and NHL great Dale Hawerchuk proved to be a great celebrity quest.

“Things went very well,” organizer Ed McLaren said. “Dale’s a tremendous guy. He was just one of the boys. We had a tremendous day and the rain held off.”

Rain did threaten the golfers at Abercrombie Country Club but the golfing was over and players had either left or headed for the clubhouse before it was an issue.

Hawerchuk is a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame who starred in the NHL for 16 seasons, including his first 10 seasons with the Winnipeg Jets. The centre collected at least 100 points in six of his first seven seasons with the Jets, including five in a row when he played every regular-season game.

His international contributions included a crucial role in the 1987 Canada Cup when he at centre, Wayne Gretzky on left wing and Mario Lemieux on right wing, won a faceoff in Team Canada’s end late in the third period and set up Lemieux’s series-winning goal in their 6-5 victory in the deciding game of the best-of-three series with the Soviet National Team.

“It was a great moment in my life,” he said.

Hawerchuk joked about the interference he ran against a Soviet defender to help spring Lemieux loose after passing to Gretzky for his centring delivery to Lemieux.

“I didn’t trip him,” he said. “I hooked him and he took a dive.”

Hawerchuk said he and his Canadian teammates had confidence on and off the ice that they would win the series, including the second-period intermission of the deciding game.

“There was never a panic in that room,” he said.

He recalled how he and teammate and past Weeks celebrity guest Mike Gilmour saw little ice time under Team Canada head coach Mike Keenan, who started giving them more ice time as the series progressed and was playing every other shift down the stretch in the third game.

Proceeds from the golf event go to the Weeks Hockey Organization and the various programs it provides.

Special guest Dale Hawerchuk, centre, took time for a photo with Scott Long, left, and Scott’s sister Taylor Long on Friday during the annual Weeks celebrity golf tournament. (Goodwin photo)