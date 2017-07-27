Committee says thanks for MD Walk support

To the Editor:

On behalf of everyone involved in the 10th Annual Pictou County Walk for Muscular Dystrophy, I wish to express our thanks for those in our community who helped make this event another success. While our numbers are small in comparison to other similar walks and fundraisers, we managed to reach and exceed our 2017 fundraising goal of $6,000. The weather overnight looked questionable at best, but things cleared up and we had an amazing turnout of family, friends and community members who wanted to support those living in our region with various neuromuscular disorders.

First of all, we wish to thank the Scotsburn Fire Department and its members for hosting the Walk for the third year in a row. The hall’s proximity to the Trans Canada Trail and its fully accessible facilities make it an ideal spot for an inclusive event. Many members of the Scotsburn FD and the West River FD worked together once again to run the barbecue and help out in a dozen other ways. We also wish to thank the Little Harbour Fire Department and the Caribou District Fire Department for taking part in our day by bringing fire trucks out to have on display for kids of all ages to enjoy. The men and women of the fire service in Pictou County continue to lead the way in fundraising for MD each year.

We also appreciate the support of Lynn Davey and her staff at Coles in the Highland Square Mall, in helping promote our Walk. Rebecca and John at the Muscular Dystrophy Canada Atlantic Region office in Dartmouth were fantastic in giving us the resources and support we needed to have the Walk happen in Pictou County. We certainly want to thank the Pictou Advocate, as well as other media outlets in our area, for all the work they did in publicizing the Walk in the busy weeks leading up to the event.

Finally, in a county well-known for supporting a vast number of fundraisers each year, we want to express our sincere gratitude to everyone who pledged or came out to support the Walkers in Scotsburn as we work together to help those with MD and work towards a cure for neuromuscular disorders. Each year, we are always overwhelmed by how our community steps up to help others, and this event was no exception!

We want to give the final word to our 2017 Walk for MD Ambassadors, the Fraser family from Central West River: “Thank you all for your support in making this year’s walk another huge success! Isaac had lots of fun wheeling around greeting the people who attended and most of all checking out the fire trucks! We are extremely grateful for all the support we receive from this amazing community and Muscular Dystrophy Canada. See you all for next year’s walk!”

Brett Carrigan, Pat Fagan, West River Fire Department

Pictou County Walk for MD Co-ordinators