Heavenly Eyes: Asking Ourselves the Tough Questions and Finding Hope in the Answers

New local memoir by hard-working and multi-talented barber Alex MacInnis, Heavenly Eyes packs wisdom and insight into a small package.

Nervous about sharing his experience and claiming not to be a writer, I was impressed with his honesty, bravery and writing ability as seen in this book. Only taking me a few hours to read I know it’s one that will live in me for years to come.

MacInnis’ journey takes the reader on religious breakthroughs and fall-outs, revealing how he was able to keep his faith through the trials of life. As we all experience doubt when it comes to our purpose and strength, Heavenly Eyes lets us step back to understand that even the most devoted of people struggle sometimes.

After learning of this book I wanted to read it right away and it worked out as it was published by a local author and friend, Jennifer Hatt of Marechal Media Inc. With two great ties to the area, this book is sure to be loved by anyone who knows Christ, is looking for him or knows two of the local talents – Alex or Jennifer.

Based on the writing and honesty, I give this book seven hearts and encourage you all to open your minds to Heavenly Eyes.