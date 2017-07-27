Lobster Carnival in the black

To the Editor:

Lobster Carnival Planning proves to have been a success in 2017.

After the event weekend suffering a $20,000 loss in 2016 at the hand of Mother Nature being so wet and cold, however adding to the plans for 2017, the committee went back to having a tent over portions of the beer garden and main stage areas. This protected pretty good sized crowds on both sides from the elements this year, proving to be the rain Saturday morning and hot sun Sunday afternoon with plenty of compliments on this decision which also led to a stage and sound system change resulting in savings of a few thousand dollars, protecting the investment of $135,000 that it takes to run the event.

There’s about 15 volunteers around the table all year with hours going into the planning of our fundraisers such as different ticket draws, gift card Bingo at Christmas time, the Ham and Salad dinner in the spring, wrestling shows at the Hector Arena, barbecues and others. The weekend of the event, that number grows to a team of 40 or more volunteers.

Sponsorship, admissions and beer sales and fundraising are our sources of revenue and, as a result, an outcome of $20,000 profit from this year’s event which will leave us a bank account balance of a little more than $42,000 in the black.

So from our committee, we would like to say a huge thank you to our presenting sponsor Sobeys and our promotional partners 94.1 ECFM & Classic Rock 97.9 along with all of our other sponsors, volunteers and the community patrons who supported our fundraisers and attended the weekends events.

The detailed fiscal year-end financials will be presented at our Annual General Meeting to be held mid to late October and everyone is welcome to attend.

If anyone has any questions they would like answers to before the AGM, please contact me at 485-5260.

Thank you from the Pictou Lobster Carnival Committee 2017.

Shawn McNamara

Pictou