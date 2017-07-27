RCMP charges 45-year­-old man for stunting

MOUNT THOM – A tourist was the latest person to be charged with stunting in Pictou County.
At 11:35 a.m. on July 26, RCMP Eastern Traffic Services observed a car travelling at a high rate of speed in Mount Thom along the 104 highway. The vehicle was clocked at 174 km/h in a 110 km/hr zone, 64 km/hr over the posted speed limit.
The 45-year-old male driver from Newfoundland and Labrador was charged for stunting under the Provincial Motor Vehicle Act. The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50.
Nova Scotia RCMP want to remind the public that speed is one of the major causes of serious injury and fatal collisions on our roads. Road safety is a priority for the RCMP, and drivers are reminded to make it their priority as well. If you see someone driving unsafely on our roads, report it by calling RCMP at 800 803 RCMP (7267) or 911.