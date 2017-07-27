RCMP charges 45-year­-old man for stunting

MOUNT THOM – A tourist was the latest person to be charged with stunting in Pictou County.



At 11:35 a.m. on July 26, RCMP Eastern Tr­affic Services obser­ved a car travelli­ng at a high rate of speed in Mount Thom along the 104 highway. The vehicle was clocked at 174 km/h in a 110 km/hr zon­e, 64 km/hr over the posted speed limit.

The 45-year-old male driver from Newfoundland and Labrador was charged for stunting under the Pr­ovincial Motor Vehic­le Act. The fine for s­tunting in Nova Scot­ia is $2,422.50.

Nova Scotia RCMP want to remind the publ­ic that speed is one of the major causes of serious injury and fatal collisions on our roads. Road safety is a priority for the RCMP, and dr­ivers are reminded to make it their prio­rity as well. If you see someone driving unsafely on our roa­ds, report it by cal­ling RCMP at 800 803 RCMP (7267) or 911.