RCMP requests public assistance to locate stolen ATV

KEMPTOWN – Police are seeking public assistance in locating a stolen ATV.

On July 28, Colchester District RCMP received a complaint of a stolen all-terrain vehicle. Sometime between 6 p.m. on July 26 and 6 p.m. on July 28, a green 2016 Artic Cat ‘Rubicon’ 700 with Nova Scotia license plate JA027 attached was stolen from a property on the Old Hwy. 4 Loop in Kemptown.