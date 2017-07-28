RCMP requests public assistance to locate stolen ATV

KEMPTOWN – Police are seeking public assistance in locating a stolen ATV.
On July 28, Colchester District RCMP received a complaint of a stolen all-terrain vehicle. Sometime between 6 p.m. on July 26 and 6 p.m. on July 28, a green 2016 Artic Cat ‘Rubicon’ 700 with Nova Scotia license plate JA027 attached was stolen from a property on the Old Hwy. 4 Loop in Kemptown.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Colchester District RCMP at 902 896-5000. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can also contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or text TIP202 + your message to ‘CRIMES’ (274637) or submit tips by Secure Web Tips at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca. Calls to Crime Stoppers are not taped or traced and if police make an arrest and lay charges based on a tip, callers qualify for a cash award.