RCMP investigate assault with a weapon

BAYVIEW – Pictou County District RCMP is investigating an assault involving a weapon.

Just prior to 1 a.m. on Friday, July 28, Pictou County District RCMP responded to an assault involving a weapon at a residence in Bayview. Upon arrival, RCMP located an injured 24-year-old man, who was suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was transported to the Aberdeen Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

RCMP Police Dog Services conducted a search of the area with negative results. No information pertaining to the suspect has been provided to RCMP.

Pictou County District RCMP, along with the assistance of the Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit, are continuing the investigation.

Pictou County District RCMP is asking anyone who may have witnessed this crime, or has information about this crime or suspect, to call the RCMP at 902-755-4141 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or text TIP202 + your message to ‘CRIMES’ (274637). You can also access Secure Web Tips at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca. Calls to Crime Stoppers are not taped or traced and if police make an arrest and lay charges based on a tip, callers could qualify for a cash reward of $50 – $2,000.