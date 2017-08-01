HAT fall season announced

SYDNEY – As the summer sizzles away, the Highland Arts Theatre teams stay ahead of the curve with the announcement of its new fall season.

It will run from September to Christmas with three new productions (including a holiday gem from Broadway) and the return of HAT’s annual Christmas classic: a musical adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol.

The season begins with the rush of the river Thames in Three Men in a Boat, an internationally renowned adaptation of the famous novel by Jerome K. Jerome. Join three intrepid bachelors Jay, George and Harris, and their little dog, too, as they spend a disastrous weekend punting up the English countryside. This hilarious production was adapted by Mark Brownell and won multiple Best of Fringe Awards across Canada, touring as far as Mumbai.

Three Men in a Boat will run from September 27th to October 1st at 8:00.

Next up is a past HAT hit: Theatre Brouhaha’s Punch Up, which won Best of Fringe at the Toronto Fringe Festival in 2014 and Best of Fest in the 2015 Atlantic Fringe Festival. The premise is simple: The Funniest Man Alive tries to help the Most Pathetic Man That Ever Existed make the Saddest Girl in the World laugh. Hilarity ensues in this hysterical love letter to comedy. Often cited as the HAT’s funniest show ever, organizers are thrilled to bring back this fan favourite from the same playwright of last year’s Sucker. Punch Up will run from October 25th to 29th at 8:00.

From the musical authors of Fiddler on the Roof comes a classic Broadway musical about the finding love where you least expect it and final shopping days before Christmas: She Loves Me. While unfamiliar to Cape Breton audiences, this romantic comedy features all the best elements of Broadway’s golden era: hijinks, hilarity, and a gorgeous orchestral score. Directed by Artistic Director Wesley J. Colford and music directed by Barb Stetter (Dream, Next to Normal) this gem is sure to become a new holiday classic. She Loves Me will run from November 22nd to 26th at 8:00.

Tickets for each of these three productions range from $25 to $40, however September 1st, Early Bird audiences can purchase a Fall Season Ticket Package and receive tickets for all three shows for $5 until the end of August.

In addition to this main Fall Season: HAT announces the return of perennial favourite A Christmas Carol in its popular musical adaptation by Wesley J. Colford. The show boasts music direction from Barb Stetter with choreography by Cynthia Vokey with a cast of more than 50 singers, dancers, musicians, and actors. This will be the HAT’s fourth year staging this mega-production, brought back due to popular demand. A Christmas Carol runs December 14th to 18th at 8:00.

Artistic director Wesley J. Colford said, “This season feels like it’s been a long time coming. Each of our new productions have been in planning stages for years, and finally the circumstances conspired to bring all three to the HAT at once!”

Tickets and ticket packages can be purchased at the box office, over the phone at (902) 565-3637, or by visiting www.highlandartstheatre.com.

From the production Three Men in a Boat, featuring Victor Pokinko, Scott Garland, and Matt Pilipiak. (Submitted photo)

