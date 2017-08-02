Baseball’s Royals edge Albions

STELLARTON — The Pictou County Royals won the annual Stellarton Homecoming baseball tournament in dramatic fashion.

The Royals scored three unearned runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and escaped a bases-loaded jam in the top of the seventh inning to edge the Pictou County Albions 5-4 on Sunday in the championship game at the Albion Athletic Field.

“It was a good outcome for them,” Royals coach Al Conway said. “They’ve come a long way this season.”

The win gives the Royals momentum heading into a double-header with the Truro Bearcats as they resume action in the Nova Scotia Intermediate Baseball League on Sunday starting at 1 p.m. in Stellarton.

The Albions entered Sunday’s afternoon showdown unbeaten, while the Royals reached the final after a crucial 1-0 victory over the Windsor Knights that morning.

Guy Pellerine, who returned to the Albions this season after playing several seasons in Truro, opened the top of the second inning by bouncing a single up the middle, while Tim Chaisson followed with a line single to left field.

Pellerine scored from second on a wild throw to first on a ground ball by Shane Dupuis, and Chaisson gave the Albions a 2-0 lead on Mike Mills’ single. Pellerine has several league records from when he previously played for the Albions that include a record-tying 13 home runs and a record 50 hits in 2001 and a .533 batting average in 2003.

The Royals tied the game in the third inning, but the Albions chased Royals’ starter Kieran MacGillivray with two runs in the fifth inning to retake the lead.

Albions’ starter Corey Baird, who tossed a one-hit shutout in their 6-0 victory over Eastern Shore on Friday fired a four-hitter over six innings on Sunday but was victimized by the Royals’ three unearned runs.

Royals’ Josh Fushtey had two of the Royals’ hits.

Cole Heighton pitched two innings to get the win but left in the top of the seventh inning with the bases loaded and none out.

Brandon Heighton struck out two batters and induced a pop up to first base to end the threat.

Pellerine and Chaisson each had three hits for the Albions.

Royals’ starter Blair Dewtie allowed five hits against the Knights and was aided by MacGillivray, who threw out two runners while playing right field.

Fushtey scored the lone run on Ryan Camp’s bloop single.

Baird took a no-hitter into the seventh inning against Eastern Passage in his complete-game win.

The Albions outscored Windsor 8-6 in their other win on Saturday to advance to the championship game.

Tyler Day got the win in relief of starting pitcher Shane Dupuis.

Mills’ double highlighted the Albions’ four-run rally in the seventh inning.

Teammates Tommy Hayman, Dupuis, Craig Cameron and Matt Noiles each had two hits.

The Albions will host Windsor for two games starting at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Royals’ catcher Joel MacLean awaits a throw to home plate in an effort to tag out Albions runner Guy Pellerine. Pellerine beat the tag to give the Albions a 1-0 lead, but the Royals ended up winning 5-4 to take the Homecoming baseball tournament championship. (Goodwin photo)