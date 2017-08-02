JUBILEE: Doyle gearing up for a kitchen party on stage

The New Glasgow Riverfront Jubilee will be the biggest kitchen party you’ve ever seen when Alan Doyle takes the stage this year.

The artist is excited to get to play in the Maritimes once again and is looking forward to having a good time and a bit of a singalong with the attendees of the Jubilee.

Doyle recalls being in New Glasgow with Great Big Sea for the Jubilee a few years ago and he reminisced on the good times he had.

“It feels like coming home a little bit,” he said.

For the Newfoundland native, the Maritime Provinces hold a place of fondness in his heart. Doyle has been pretty busy the last little while getting his new record, A Week at the Warehouse, ready to go and touring. The Advocate caught up with Doyle over the phone as he waited at the Montreal airport to catch a flight.

Doyle shared that when creating A Week at the Warehouse there was a certain sound he was hoping to achieve.

“It’s a really live off the floor record with my band,” he said. “I wanted it to sound like what a night out with me and my band would be like.”

The singer just released his first single off the new record called Summer Summer Night with a video to go along. The song has the feel of a good summertime jam and Jubilee goers should brush up on the lyrics in time for the Jubilee stage because Doyle is promising some songs from the new album as well as favourites from the Great Big Sea catalogue, traditional songs and some of his older stuff as well.

“I hope everyone is singing along,” he said.

Being old friends with some of the other performers at this year’s Jubilee is also a huge bonus that Doyle is looking forward to. Along with seeing friends, Doyle is excited to see more of the East Coast.

“Atlantic Canada, of course, occupies a different place in my heart than most bands.” He added that many small towns on the East Coast are where he found his start as a musician.

“I feel like I owe a huge debt to those people that even gave us a chance to do this for a living,” Doyle said.