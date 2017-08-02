JUBILEE: Events galore!

The New Glasgow Riverfront Jubilee has a lot to offer music lovers of all ages and includes more than main stage entertainment.

This year’s Children’s Jubilee will take place in Carmichael Park in New Glasgow on Saturday. Entertainment for the event is Razzmatazz for Kids. The event will be taking place from 12 to 2 p.m. Saturday will also bring a fun time with the Songwriters Circle that will feature artists Kim Wempe, Ashley George and Lynn DeCoste. It will be taking place at Trinity United Church from 1 to 3 p.m.

Sunday brings this year’s Youth Stage to the Jubilee. The youth stage will run from 1 to 2 p.m. and feature entertainment from the three finalists of the youth coffee houses that have been running the last few weeks. The youth stage will be followed up by Blues in the Park, also at Carmichael Park, running from 3 to 5 p.m. that day with entertainment from Bailey MacKinnon, Alex Beaton, Dylan MacDonald and Manitoba Hal Brolund.

The stars of the Youth Stage have recently been participating in youth coffee houses held to help the younger generation have a venue to perform and share their talents. The three finalists that will play at the Jubilee Youth Stage will be Bailey Spaulding, Karol Brown and Brennan Dahl-Crowe. Although entries to the coffee houses are closed, the doors for the audience are still open as they hope to get lots of people out to see the youth perform in the last two coffee houses after Jubilee as well.

August 10 at the former Lolly’s building (135 Provost Street) will be the second last coffee house, with the final one taking place on August 24 at Glasgow Square. Anyone is invited to attend as the scoring for the competition is based on audience and judge scoring. First prize for the top scoring competitor will be a four-hour recording time with Shoebox Studio, second prize is a photo shoot with Nicefella and a poster by Jay MacLeod. The third-place winner will receive $75 to H&R Music.