Stellarton man charged following break and enter

HALIBURTON – A Stellarton man has been charged following a break and enter in to a vacant home.

Just prior to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 1, Pictou County District RCMP responded to a break and enter in to a home on Highway 6 in Haliburton. Upon arrival, a 50-year-old man was arrested without incident, after it was determined that the man was living in a tent on the property and selling items stolen from the vacant home. RCMP also recovered a stolen vehicle and a firearm, along with other stolen property.

Arthur Stuart Baxter, of Stellarton, was charged with the following:

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Break and Enter into Residence

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

Possessing Break-in Instruments.

Baxter appeared in Pictou Provincial Court earlier today. He has been remanded in to custody and will return to Court on August 3 at 9:30 a.m. The investigation is continuing.