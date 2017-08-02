Stellarton man charged following break and enter

HALIBURTON – A Stellarton man has been charged following a break and enter in to a vacant home.
Just prior to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 1, Pictou County District RCMP responded to a break and enter in to a home on Highway 6 in Haliburton. Upon arrival, a 50-year-old man was arrested without incident, after it was determined that the man was living in a tent on the property and selling items stolen from the vacant home. RCMP also recovered a stolen vehicle and a firearm, along with other stolen property.
Arthur Stuart Baxter, of Stellarton, was charged with the following:
- Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm
- Break and Enter into Residence
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime for the Purpose of Trafficking
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000
- Possessing Break-in Instruments.
Baxter appeared in Pictou Provincial Court earlier today. He has been remanded in to custody and will return to Court on August 3 at 9:30 a.m. The investigation is continuing.