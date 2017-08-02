Team Nova Scotia gets first medal

Ryan Shay’s silver-medal effort last night gave Team Nova Scotia its first medal at the 2017 Canada Games.

“It wasn’t my farthest throws,” said Yarmouth’s Shay, after the sweltering early evening event (July 31). “But considering the heat, I did alright. I’ve got shot put on Friday night and hope it is cooler. I hope to place top three there, too.”

The para shot put final is Friday.

This is Shay’s second Canada Games. He competed in wheelchair basketball at the 2015 Canada Winter Games in Prince George, B.C. He was Yarmouth County’s Male Athlete of the Year in 2015.

Team Nova Scotia has about 425 athletes competing in 16 sports during the games.

Week 1 sports are athletics, baseball, men’s softball, mountain bike, diving, rowing, sailing, women’s soccer, triathlon and men’s and women’s beach volleyball.

Week 2 sports are indoor volleyball, wrestling, tennis, swimming, women’s softball, men’s soccer, golf, road cycling and canoe/kayak.

