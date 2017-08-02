Two men arrested in illegal tobacco seizure

More illegal tobacco has been taken off the streets of Nova Scotia following an investigation by Service Nova Scotia’s Compliance and Special Investigations Unit.

On Thursday, July 27, two Halifax area men, aged 50 and 54, were arrested with 7,000 illegal cigarettes following a two-month investigation. The tobacco was seized along with a vehicle. Most of the illegal tobacco was seized as a result of a search warrant being executed on an Oxford Street residence.

They are facing charges under the Nova Scotia Revenue Act. The seized tobacco has a tax value of $1,926 in provincial taxes and $1,470 in federal taxes. Both men will appear at Halifax provincial court in November 2017. Halifax Regional Police assisted Service Nova Scotia with the investigation.

Service Nova Scotia, through its Audit and Enforcement section, is responsible for reducing illegal tobacco in the province by working with its law enforcement partners and through education and enforcement.

Since 2006-07, the amount of illegal tobacco in the province has decreased from 30 per cent of all tobacco consumed to less than 10 per cent.

Anyone with information regarding the sale and manufacturing of illegal tobacco is asked to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers.