Antlerless deer hunting stamps now available

The 2017 draw for stamps that permit hunting of antlerless deer is now open.

Applications will be accepted until August 31, at midnight. There are 5,000 antlerless deer hunting stamps available this year.

“Deer hunting in Nova Scotia has a long tradition so we take care to ensure it is well-managed and sustainable,” said Natural Resources Minister Margaret Miller. “The annual draw for antlerless deer stamps is a key part of that effort.”

Limiting the number of antlerless deer is a major part of sustainably managing the deer population. It requires careful consideration each year of things such as information submitted by hunters, various biological samples of deer, and complaints of nuisance deer.

The application fee is $8.04, plus HST. Qualified hunters can apply online, using a credit card at: https://novascotia.ca/natr/draws/deerdraw/. They can also apply by calling 1-900-565-3337 to have the fee billed directly to their landline phone.

An antlerless deer hunting stamp becomes valid when applied to a deer hunting licence and gives the hunter permission to hunt antlerless deer in the deer management zone specified on the stamp.

This year, stamps are available for Zones 101, 103, 104, 106, 108, and 110. There are no antlerless stamps needed for Zones 102, 105, 107, or 109 this year as these zones are open to harvesting deer of either sex. Only bucks may be hunted in Zones 111 and 112 again this year.

A computerized, random draw will take place on September 1. Winners will be notified by mail so applicants are encouraged to confirm their mailing addresses when applying. Applicants can check their draw results online at, https://novascotia.ca/natr/draws/deerdraw/, beginning at noon on Sept. 2.