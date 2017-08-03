Countdown on to Jubilee!

It’s beginning to look a lot like …. the annual New Glasgow Riverfront Jubilee!

Already, trucks and equipment are arriving at Glasgow Square in downtown New Glasgow to prepare for the annual music Jubilee.

The Jubilee kicks off Friday at 8 p.m. with Grooveback followed by Andre Pettipas & The Giants, Pictou County Pop Classics and then Haywire. Saturday’s show begins at 8 p.m. with The Town Heroes followed by Wintersleep and Matt Mays. Sunday’s lineup, starting at 8 p.m., will feature Fortunate Ones followed by Matt Andersen &The Bona Fide and closing out with Alan Doyle & the Beautiful Gypsies.

Late-night stages will be taking place at Wranglers and The Commune.

There will also be the Children’s Jubilee and Songwriter’s Circle on Saturday with Blues in the Park and the Jubilee Youth Stage on Saturday – all free events.

To accommodate all of the music and fun, there will be several road closures. The Glasgow Square Theatre Parking lot will be closed until Tuesday, August 8th at 6 a.m. On Friday, August 4th, the Goodman Parking lot will be closed until early Monday morning. Also as of 8 a.m. on Friday, August 4th, Riverside Parkway as well as Dalhousie Street, from the corner of Provost and George streets to Riverside Parkway, will be closed until Monday, August 7th at 8 a.m. There will be access to MacLean Street from Glasgow Street for all three days.

The George Street Bridge will be reduced to two lanes from Friday, August 4th at 8 a.m. until Monday, August 7th at 8 a.m. There will be local access throughout the three day period to the Riverfront Marina until 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

To accommodate the Children’s Jubilee, Jubilee Youth Stage and Blues in the Park, Terrace Street to Bell Street will be close 10 a.m.-5 p..m on Saturday, August 5th and also closed 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday, August 6th.