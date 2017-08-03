RCMP investigate suspicious fire in Lochaber

SOUTH LOCHABER – Guysborough District RCMP is investigating a suspicious fire.

Between 7 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 1, RCMP responded to a call of a brush fire adjacent to the College Road in Lochaber. The initial investigation determined that the fire was intentionally set in a wooded area nearby. The quick action of a passing motorist, who happened to have a large truck containing a water tank onboard, resulted in the fire being extinguished prior to it spreading through the surrounding forest.

At the time of the fire, the Department of Natural Resources had deemed the forest fire hazard to be very high. Guysborough District RCMP and the Department of Natural Resources are continuing the investigation.