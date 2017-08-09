Birds win Twilight ball games

STELLARTON – Two close games were played in the Leo Fahey Twilight Ladies Softball League at the Albion Field on Monday night.

The Blue Jays were paced by Bev Sheehan’s four singles followed by a triple and two singles off the bats of Judith Rogers, Kate Gratto and Debbie MacLean as the Blue Jays defeated the Cardinals 11-8.

Jill Davidson, Heidi MacDonald and Sonya Henderson had two singles apiece while Raylene MacPherson chipped in with a single.

For the Cardinals it was Debbie d’Entremont with a triple and two singles and two singles each by Donna Green, Shirley Kennedy, Lisa James and Kirsten Campbell.

In the evening’s final encounter the Orioles struck for two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to edge the Yankees 11-9.

Laura Turner continued her torrid hitting spree for the Orioles by virtue of her three doubles and two singles driving in five runs. Christa Webber had a home run and two singles, Jane Harnish a double and three singles, Kelly Fraser a double and single followed by Sherry MacLeod and Arden Ehler with two singles each and Sherry Whytewood with a single.

Yankee captain Cindy Osmond continued her return to form by driving in four runs with a triple , double and single. Stephanie Heighton’s double and two singles drove in three runs while teammates Samantha Williams, Chelsea Deagle and Theresa Dewar each had two singles.

Defensive player of the game went to the Yankees’ Chelsea Deagle who made two outstanding catches in left field to keep her club in the game.