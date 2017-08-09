Games softball girls take turn

WINNIPEG, MAN. — Three Pictou County players are among those on Nova Scotia’s team that is playing this week at the 2017 Canada Summer Games.

Courtney Smith, Kelyn Palmer and Hilary Taylor began playing on Monday at the Games in Winnipeg.

Smith and Palmer form a battery with Palmer pitching and Smith catching.

Nova Scotia had games scheduled on Monday against B.C. and Alberta and games on Tuesday against New Brunswick and Manitoba.

Cyclist Tim Shea of Pictou is also preparing for road bike races during the second week. Shea was third in his heat his heat in mountain bike sprint heats last week and did not advance. He was 12th in his long-distance mountain bike race.

Other Pictou County athletes completed their competitions during the first week.

In track and field, Heather Beaton was fourth in her 400-metre heat, advanced to the final run on Friday and wound up seventh overall.

Jenna MacDonald was 14th in her 5,000-metre final.

Megan Graham was seventh in her 400-metre hurdles heat and 12th overall to advance to the B final. There, she was fifth, which gave her 13th place overall.

Breanna Sandluck was 14th in her steeplechase race, while Logan Coulet was ninth and Kaelan Schmidt 10th overall in long jump.

Jake Temple was seventh overall in javelin, while Tatum McLean was ninth overall in hammer throwing.

Nova Scotia had the third best time in the male 4×400-metre heats and the fifth best time in the female 4×400-metre heats.

Final results showed Nova Scotia fifth in the 4×100-metre female final and sixth in both the female and male 4×400-metre relays.

Lauren Quann ended up ninth overall in the female heptathlon. Her performance included second place in javelin, fifth in high jump and eighth in 100-metre hurdles.

Peter Corbin did not finish the main triathlon last weekend but helped Nova Scotia to eighth place in the swim-cycle-run relay.

In basketball, Jaren Johnson was on the Nova Scotia team that defeated B.C. 66-56 to take seventh place in the final standings.

Lucia MacKay was on the provincial team that ended up sixth after a 103-72 loss to Manitoba.

