RCMP charge 32-year-old woman for stunting

SALT SPRINGS – RMCP have charged another driver with stunting.

On August 13, at approximately 11 a.m., RCMP Eastern Traffic Services observed a car travelling at a high rate of speed on highway 104 in Salt Springs. The vehicle was clocked at 167 km/h in an 110 km/hr zone, 57 km/hr over the posted speed limit.

The 32-year-old female driver from Halifax County was charged with stunting under the Provincial Motor Vehicle Act. In addition, her license was suspended for seven days and vehicle was seized. The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50.

Nova Scotia RCMP want to remind the public that speed is one of the major causes of serious injury and fatal collisions on our roads. Road Safety is a priority for the RCMP, and drivers are reminded to make it their priority as well. If you see someone driving unsafely on our roads, report it by calling RCMP at 800 803 RCMP (7267) or 911.