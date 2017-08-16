County players Q bound

NEW GLASGOW — Three local hockey players are preparing to join the major junior hockey teams that drafted them for pre-season camps.

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League camps were slated to begin on Tuesday, while the players will also participate in the 2017 Hub City Rookie Showcase tournament that will start on Friday in Moncton.

Kevin Mason, Jaden Mason and Jake Martin will compete against one another in a three-day tournament. The three boys have played together since Atom, with brothers Kevin and Jaden Mason playing together since Novice.

Kevin Mason was drafted in 2016 by the Saint John Sea Dogs, Jake Martin was drafted the same year by the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles and Jaden Mason was drafted by the Moncton Wildcats in 2017.

All three are territorial picks by the MHL’s Pictou County Weeks Crushers..

All three players have been working hard over the summer preparing for these camps. They have dedicated their summer to on-and-off-ice training in hopes to have success in making their respective teams.

The opportunity that lies ahead of them, which was once just a childhood dream, has now become reality. Their hard work and dedication, to the sport they all love, has brought them to this point and has been the key to their success to this date.

They have also attended various hockey camps over the summer to help prepare for what lies ahead next week.

From left: Jake Martin of the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles, Kevin Mason of the Saint John Sea Dogs and Jaden Mason of the Moncton Wildcats are preparing for their respective teams’ training camps. (Submitted photo)