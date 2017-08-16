Henderson rookie champion

RIVER JOHN — A Pictou County competitor has become a Canadian champion.

Thomas Henderson, 22, captured the 2017 Stihl Timbersports men’s rookie Canadian championship on August 3 in London, Ont.

“It felt pretty amazing, a milestone for me,” said Henderson, who works a farm near Welsford. “It feels good to accomplish something.”

Henderson stands six feet tall, his weight is listed as 256 pounds and he is in his fifth year of logger sports competition in the Canadian Intercollegiate Lumberjacking Association (CILA) and has competed in the Timbersports class since 2015.

He was fifth in the 2015 eastern qualifier in Moncton, N.B. and in 2016 was third in both his eastern qualifier at Memramcook, N.B. and at the Canadian championships in London.

Henderson will represent Canada at the world championships in Lillehammer, Norway in the fall.

While this was Henderson’s third appearance at the national event, he has taken part in lumberjacking events and training for nearly five years while he attended Dalhousie University’s Agricultural Campus, which is among the participating schools in the eastern circuit.

He finds time between farm chores to train at home and travels to Truro to train in sawing events.

“I always wanted to try the sport,” he said. “Now people are offering me opportunities to train.”

The sport’s roots can be traced back decades and originated in Canada, the USA and New Zealand, where lumberjacks took part in local competitions to determine the best of their profession.

Over time these tests of strength and skill evolved to a professional level and in 1985 the first STIHL TIMBERSPORTS Series Championships were held in the USA.

Thomas Henderson holds an axe used in lumberjacking events as he sits beside the trophy he received for winning the rookie men’s division of the 2017 Stihl Timbersports championship on August 3 in London, Ont. (Goodwin photo)