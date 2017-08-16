The mystery of the red door

By
Heather Brimicombe
-

Well, it’s no detective novel but the Mystery of the Red Door is circulating around Pictou County as a free standing red door appeared from seemingly nowhere near The Glasgow Square Gazebo on Wednesday morning.

The Advocate has inquired about the door and has been told that it has no affiliation to Glasgow Square or the town.

If you’ve heard anything about the door or have any theories (no matter how crazy sounding) share them with us and maybe you’ll see them in next weeks paper!

Send tips and theories to heatherbrimicombe@pictouadvocate.com

