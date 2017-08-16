Rain does not dampen enthusiasm for ‘Ride’

SCOTSBURN — Nearly 100 people pedalling bicycles combined with riders and passengers on motorcycles to help raise awareness and funds on Saturday in support of diabetes research.

Uncertain weather did not prevent the bikers from gathering beside the Scotsburn Fire Department to register for the event and prepare for a short bike ride to Tatamagouche and back.

Members of the local Katt Sass motorcycle club led the way onto Route 256 from Scotsburn to the Falls, Col. Co., and on to a stop in Tatamagouche and another one in River John that has become a familiar one for the motorcyclists.

“It’s a good cause,” said Katt Sass club member Jim Worthen. “We’re happy to support it. It’s a been a successful fundraiser in the past.”

A few members of the Pictou County Cycling Club also took part.

The bikers encountered heavy rain before they could return to Scotsburn.

“We left Tatamagouche at noon and the heavens opened up,” Worthen said. “We had to be careful with the bikes.”

Jennifer MacLennan was among volunteers who helped with the event, which has replaced a fun walk and run that previously took place along the Jitney Trail in Pictou.

“I just show up and asked ‘What do you need me to do?’” she said.

Tara Sutherland also helped out while her mother, Leah Sutherland, travelled on one of the motorbikes.

Tara’s older sibling is now 21 but was diagnosed with diabetes when she was 10. Tara underwent a test that showed she does not yet have diabetes.

“It’s likely I’ll develop it,” she said.

Motoryclists in Pictou County and elsewhere have demonstrated strong support for diabetes research and treatment and a number of causes.

Officials said there might have been more motorcyclists, were it not for a conflict with similar event in Truro on Saturday in support of sufferers of post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

As of Monday, proceeds raised were more than $6,000.

Bikers head out from Scotsburn to particpate in Ride for a Cure.

(Goodwin photo)