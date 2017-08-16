Scotia Park gets federal funding

TRENTON – Scotia Park just got a big boost through federal funding directed toward renovations for the facility.

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser announced an investment of more than $67,000on Tuesday for the Trenton and Area Minor Softball Association for upgrades to the ball field. The total cost of the renovations for the ball field, which includes new lighting and fencing, is $135,000.

“Scotia Park in Trenton is a tremendous spot that brings people of all ages out to be active, and have fun,” Fraser said in a press release. “The park is widely used by school teams, and for activities ranging from ball tournaments, races, to recreation events and private events. This investment signals the federal government’s support to see facilities such as this grow with and support generations to come.”

The ball field, which opened in June of 1971, has been a community hub for over 46 years. The field is used regularly by schools, recreation programs, various tournaments, private events, and annual events such as the Joe Earle Memorial Road Races in Trenton.

Cindy MacKinnon, on behalf of the Scotia Park Renovation Committee, said there is $25,000 more needs to be raised for the project.

“We’re committed to make it last another 46 years,” she said.

The project is being partly funded through the Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program (CIP 150), with funding in Atlantic Canada delivered through ACOA, to honour Canada’s 150th anniversary of Confederation.

“We look for project that will make a difference in the lives of people in communities,” Fraser said after the announcement.

Following the announcement, MP Fraser, members of the Trenton and Area Minor Softball Association and members of the community enjoyed a friendly game of softball and a barbecue.

From left: Mayor Shannon MacInnis, Central Nova MP Sean Fraser and Trenton and Area Minor Softball Association renovation committee members Cindy MacKinnon, Kevin Hoare, Derek McCarron and Travis Pentz gather to celebrate federal funding for upgrades at Scotia Park. (Goodwin photo)