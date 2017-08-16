Stingers U-12 girls’ ball champs

STELLARTON — The host Stellarton Stingers are Softball Nova Scotia Under-12 female champions.

The Stingers answered an 8-1 loss earlier Sunday with a 10-0 victory over Cape Breton in the deciding game of the provincial championship at the Dorrington complex.

Rylan Biron was the winning pitcher for the Stingers, who will represent the province at the Atlantic championship on September 8 and 9 in Quispamsis, N.B.

The Stingers opened on Friday with a 19-0 win over Eastern Shore, scoring the limit of five runs in three of the four before the game was halted by the mercy rule. They followed with a 13-11 victory over the Cole Harbour Comets, wiping out a 10-8 deficit with five runs in the fourth inning.

Rain on Saturday afternoon and evening forced postponement of some games to Sunday, but the Stingers responded with a 13-1 win over the Highland Park Heat before their loss to Cape Breton.

That set up a semifinal match the Stingers won before dispatching Cape Breton in the final

“I’m happy for them — they worked hard,” said Glen MacKinnon, one of the Stingers’ coaches who has been coaching for more than 40 years. “In the semifinal and final, they just played their game. The defence was great and the pitching was steady.”

The Stingers are among teams in the Stellarton and Area Female Minor Softball Association that play their home games at the two fields at the Dorrington Complex.

Members of the Stingers gather for a team photo. In front are Emma MacLeod, left, and Sarah Fraser. Middle row, from left: coach Darrel Biron, Kylee Alexander, Rylan Biron, Tayler Earle, Sarah Scott-Barter, Maddy Quinn and coach Glen MacKinnon. Back row: manager Tracy Hale, Bethany Antle, Elliott Richards, Taylor Tomlinson, coach Stephen Alexander, Josie Dunn, Emily MacNeil, Kelsey Doughtwright and coach Amber Richards. (Goodwin photo)