Workers at Sherbrooke Village rally for fair contract

The people who help bring Sherbrooke Village to life for residents and visitors to come, learn, and explore the history of the community will be holding an information picket at the entrance gate to Sherbrooke Village on Thursday, Aug. 17 from 1 to 3 p.m. As members of the Nova Scotia Government & General Employees Union (NSGEU) Local 50, they stand together to raise awareness of their fight for a fair contract.

“Our members provide a one-of-a-kind, authentic historical experience for visitors to the area with their historical knowledge and skills,” says NSGEU President Jason MacLean. “They are proud to be part of the fabric of the local community and the nearby counties. It’s time their hard work and dedication to their jobs be acknowledged with a fair collective agreement.”

There are 73 members of Local 50, and they work in administration, historical interpretation, costumes, crafts, marketing and promotions, trades, security and maintenance, and many other occupations at the Village.

Sherbrooke Restoration Commission, as the employer, put forward a final offer at the bargaining table on July 20 without addressing many of the members’ concerns.

The NSGEU has filed for conciliation and both sides will be meeting with a Conciliation Officer today, August 16, 2017.

The Nova Scotia Government and General Employees Union represents over 30,000 women and men who provide quality public services Nova Scotians count on every day.

