52nd Annual Nova Scotia Gem and Mineral Show in Parrsboro

Local residents can join other Nova Scotians in an opportunity to learn about the province’s geological treasures at the 52nd annual Nova Scotia Gem and Mineral Show.

Organized by the Fundy Geological Museum and the Cumberland Geological Society, the show takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily from Friday, Aug. 18 through Sunday, Aug. 20 at the Parrsboro Lions Recreation Centre, 2653 Western Ave.

“The Gem and Mineral Show is a must for those interested in geology, minerals, fossils and jewelry,” said Tim Fedak, director and curator of the Fundy Geological Museum. “It’s an exciting year with some new displays, including Gerald Gloade’s design featured on the 2017 five-cent coin. This is the key event for those interested in learning more about geology or wanting to find special gifts.”

Visitors will be able to view and purchase high-quality minerals, gems, jewelry and artisan metal work from more than 30 vendors and dealers. There will also be guided walks, special events and demonstrations throughout the weekend that show how to pan for gold and what it is like to work with gems, minerals, and metal.

The theme of this year’s gem show is agate. As Nova Scotia’s official gemstone agate is popular for high-quality artisan jewelry and has a long history as a source rock for Mi’kmaw tool points in the Bay of Fundy region.

A special poster, designed collaboratively by the organizers and Mi’kmaw artists Gerald Gloade and Cynthia Martin featuring a Mi’kmaw eight-pointed star agate design, will also be available at this year’s show.

The show, which began in 1966, has become a popular family event and gathering point for geologists, rock and mineral enthusiasts and the general public looking for unique and precious gifts. Admission is $5. Children under 12 are free if accompanied by an adult.

For a full list of events visit: http://fundygeological.novascotia.ca/gemshow .