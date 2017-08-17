Lorna MacIsaac piping champ

PICTOU — Local piper Lorna MacIsaac has arrived home a champion.

MacIsaac is part of the College of Piping from Summerside, P.E.I. that won its category on Sunday at the 2017 World Pipe Band Championships in Scotland. The band placed first out of 60 contesting bands in the Grade 4-B section which featured a march medley. It was one of 18 chosen for the final competition.

She arrived back in Pictou for a family celebration early Monday afternoon after her flight from Glasgow, Scotland landed at Stanfield International Airport that morning.

She was one of seven pipers in the 15-member band.

“It was a lot of work,” she said. “We stayed focused all week.”

The band was in two competitions, including one on Saturday when they were third in North Berwick, near Edinburgh.

MacIsaac has been playing the bagpipes since she was eight years of age and played for a number of local pipe bands, as well as teaching the Heatherbelles.

“Part of what I like is the music, but I love the competition,” she said.

“We are all very proud of her,” MacIsaac’s husband Gerard MacIsaac said.

Several corners met at last week. She joined the College of Piping in 2015 and envisioned the time when she might compete in Scotland.

“Gerard and I went for a trip to Scotland, but this is my first Worlds,” she said. “Everything fell into place.”

