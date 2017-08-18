Ontario racer at Riverside

STELLARTON – A Canadian stock car racer spent time in Stellarton last week before taking part this Saturday in the NASCAR Pinty”s Series (NPS) Bumper to Bumper 300 race at Riverside International Speedway.

It’s part of a three-day package this weekend at Riverside.

D.J. Kennington, who is from St. Thomas, Ont., spent the week at the Holiday Inn Express in Stellarton, working with his crew on the 2015 Dodge he was preparing to drive at the James River oval.

“I love it,” he said of Riverside. “It’s one of the best tracks in Canada.”

Kennington is a two-time winner of the NPS race at Riverside. Donald Chisholm of Antigonish is also entered.

He said he’s satisfied with the way his car has been performing.

“It works good,” he said. “We’re just getting it ready to race.”

He said, from past experience, cars in his race could average 93 miles per hour and top out at 120 at Riverside.

The weekend program starts on Friday with Sportsman Series racing and the introductory East Coast Mini Stock tour.

The Maritime League of Legends 50-lap race is also on the Saturday program.

The Rusty Wallace Racing Experience is scheduled for Sunday.

Kennington made history earlier this year as the first Canadian in nearly 30 years to compete in the famous Daytona 500 in February.

Members of D.J. Kennington’s crew work on his car in Stellarton before weekend NASCAR racing at Riverside International Speedway. (Goodwin photo)