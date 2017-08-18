RCMP arrests man, seizes drugs after search

PORT HAWKESBURY – Inverness County District RCMP arrested a man and seized a quantity of drugs after executing a search warrant on August 17.

At approximately 1:30 p.m. on August 17, the RCMP executed a search warrant at a home in Port Hawkesbury and seized dexamphetamine, marijuana, marijuana plants, hashish and other evidence. As a result, a 53-year-old Port Hawkesbury man was arrested. He faces one count of possession of dexamphetamine, one count of production of marijuana and one count of possession of marijuana and hashish for the purpose of trafficking.

The man was released and will appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on September 25, 2017.

The investigation is ongoing.