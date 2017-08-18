RCMP investigating homicide in Stewiacke

STEWIACKE – RCMP have a youth in custody following an incident that led to the death of a man at a home in Stewiacke.

At approximately 3:30 a.m. this morning, Colchester District RCMP responded to a 911 call of a disturbance at a home in Stewiacke. Upon arrival, police located a 46-year-old man suffering from life–threatening injuries. He was transported by EHS to the Colchester East Hants Health Centre where he was pronounced dead.

A 17-year-old male was arrested at the scene and remains in police custody.

The RCMP Northeast Nova Major Crime Unit is investigating the death with assistance from the Colchester District RCMP and the RCMP Forensic Identification Section.