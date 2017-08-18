Teen charged with stunting

BROOKFIELD – Another charge of stunting has been levied by RCMP – this time to a newly licensed teenager.

Just after 10 p.m. on August 17, an RCMP officer observed a vehicle travelling at a very high rate of speed on Highway 102 in Brookfield. The vehicle was clocked at 183 km/hr in a 110 km/hr zone, 73 km/hr over the posted speed limit.

A 17-year-old male, who is newly licensed, was charged for stunting under the Provincial Motor Vehicle Act. His license was suspended for seven days and his vehicle was seized. The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50.

The Nova Scotia RCMP want to remind the public that speed is one of the major causes of serious injury and fatal collisions on roads. Road Safety is a priority for the RCMP, and drivers are reminded to make it their priority as well. If you see someone driving unsafely on our roads, report it by calling RCMP at 800 803 RCMP (7267) or 911.