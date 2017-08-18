Touch a Truck postponed

Inclement weather forecast for tomorrow (Saturday) has caused the Friends of Trenton Park group to postpone their Touch-a-Truck even.

The 2nd annual event will now take place on Saturday, August 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Trenton Park.

Those in attendance will once again get to explore giant trucks, emergency vehicles, tractors and other interesting mobile machines.This is a FREE community event for families and kids of all ages to enjoy.

There will be a donation bucket set up on-site for anyone wishing to donate to the Friends of Trenton Park Society, a non-profit society dedicated to promoting Trenton Park and offering a wide array of community events year-round. Ear plugs will be available on-site for anyone with noise sensitivities.