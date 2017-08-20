Computer seized in relation to child porn

A computer and laptop were seized by police on Friday in relation to a child porn investigation.

On August 18 at approximately 8:30 am, New Glasgow Regional Police, with assistance of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Technological Crime Unit, Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit and the Criminal Intelligence Service of Nova Scotia executed a search warrant at a New Glasgow residence.

During the search warrant police seized a number of items.

The investigation is in the preliminary stages and is continuing.

In Nova Scotia, it is mandatory for citizens to report suspected child pornography. This means that anyone who encounters child pornography material or recordings must report it to the police. Failing to report suspicious activity and materials could result in penalties similar to failure to report child abuse set out in the Children and Family Services Act. The New Glasgow Regional Police, RCMP and cybertip encourages citizens to be a voice for children who are victims of sexual exploitation by reporting any suspected offences to your local police or by using Canada’s National tip line for reporting sexual exploitation of children at www.cybertip.ca.