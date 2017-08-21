Twilight league games today

STELLARTON – Action continues today at 6:30 p.m. when the Orioles host the Blue Jays followed at 7:40 with the Yankees hosting the Cardinals in the Leo Fahey Ladies Twilight Softball League at the Albion Athletic Field.

Two close games highlighted play on August 17.

Stacey Ferguson’s first-ever home run came with the bases loaded for the Orioles in their 7-7 tie with the first place Cardinals.

Sherry Whytewood and Laura Turner both had a double and single for the Orioles followed by singles from Janey MacLean, Jane Harnish and Gina Markie.

Arden Ehler, Kelly Fraser, Samantha MacDonald, LIsa James, Debbie d’Entremont and Shirley Kennedy each had a double and single for the Cardinals, while Heather Doubleday, Dawn Cleary and Alisha MacLeod chipped in with a single apiece..

Stephanie Heighton provided the fireworks for the Yankee,s driving in three runs in the bottom of the seventh as the Yankees edged the Blue Jays 11-10 in the second game.

Theresa Dewar, Claudette Wolfe, Christena Stevens and Samantha Williams all had a double and two single,s while Carol Hartling, Chelsea Deagle and Cindy Osmond contributed with a single apiece.

Judith Rogers and Bev Sheehan paced the Blue Jays with a double and two singles apiece. Other batsmen for the Blue Jays were Raylene MacPherson and Jan Ferguson with a double and single, Heidi MacDonald and Heather Doubleday with three singles and two singles each from the bats of Jill Davidson, Jackie Morrisey, Debbie MacLean and Sonya Henderson.