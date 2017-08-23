Celebrations on The Great Trail

Communities across Canada — including those in Pictou County — will be celebrating the full connection of The Great Trail and Canada’s 150th on Saturday, Aug. 26.

The Trans Canada Trail with support from Canadian Heritage has a goal to connect The Great Trail and the country for a grand celebration on that day. Communities across Canada will be celebrating the full connection of The Great Trail and Canada’s 150th on that date.

Various locations around Pictou County will be part of the celebration with a passport challenge. Each area of the county that holds a portion of the Trans Canada Trail will host an event during the day that features various trail activities including kayaking, walking, cycling, yoga, swimming, and much more! The day will start with a brief opening ceremony at the Pictou Marina at 9:30 a.m. and the event will wrap up at Trenton Park at 5:30 p.m.

For more information about all the events happening across Canada: https://thegreattrail.ca/celebrate/

The Trans Canada Trail began as a dream in 1992: the idea of creating a trail that would be a gift from Canadians to Canadians. Since then, TCT — a not-for-profit organization — has been working with donors, partners, governments and volunteers to create The Great Trail; an epic trail of trails offering a wide range of outdoor experiences on both land and water routes.

Every Canadian province and territory is home to its own stretch of The Great Trail, which is owned and operated at the local level. TCT’s goal is to have The Great Trail connected from coast to coast to coast in 2017, for Canada’s 150th anniversary of Confederation celebrations.