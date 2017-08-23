Local track athletes honoured

STELLARTON — Pictou County Athletics paid tribute to its members last Thursday during season-ending awards presentations at the clubhouse.

They included saluting the 11 PCA athletes who competed at the Legion Youth National Championship in Brandon, Man. the previous weekend.

The four medals brought home included Parker Swain’s gold in discus and bronze medals in shot put and hammer throw.

- Advertisement -

“Parker Swain had an amazing competition and showed people in the track and field world in Canada that he will be a real force in the sport for years to come,” PCA head coach Pat Carty said. “The discus throw of 56 metres is a new provincial record, and his 50-metre hammer throw was an eight-metre personal best to capture the bronze.”

Heath Miller won a bronze medal in the javelin throw. Miller was the first athlete to win a medal at a national championship representing PCA.

Miller ranked second in Canada entering the javelin competition, Carty noted. She had a silver medal up to the second last throw of the competition.

Out of the 11 athletes, six were chosen to be part of Team Nova Scotia, while five travelled with Carty to the national championship.

“The eleven PCA athletes at Nationals did an excellent job representing us at the best level of competition in Canada,” Carty said. “We had some amazing results with super gutsy performances.”

He referred to Jake Temple’s three personal best performances in the Under-18 javelin and finishing the competition in fourth place, Raymond Simpson had a personal best time and finished a fifth in the U-18 men’s 2,000-metre steeplechase.

First-year bantam Cara MacDonald, who is 12, competed in the U-16 female 800-metre race and took two seconds off her personal best time and finished 16th overall.

Jenna Reid in the U-18 hammer throw had a nine-metre personal best result and finished fifth overall.

Miller, Simpson and Temple are among six PCA athletes who have completed their U-18 journey at the national stage and will move on to the junior category.

The others are Brett Corbin, Maddie Campbell and Eric Hughes.

Shown above are nine of the Pictou County Athletics members who competed nationally this summer. Front row, from left: Jenna Reid, Parker Swain, Eric Hughes and Brett Corbin. Back left: Ethan MacDonald, John Luke Taylor, Raymond Simpson, Heath Miller and Cara MacDonald. (Goodwin photo)