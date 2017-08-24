Canada 150 theme in Domestic Arts

The annual Pictou North Colchester Exhibition is just around the corner and to mark Canada 150 celebrations, the Domestic Arts portion of this year’s Ex will see the addition of a special Canada 150 class.

This class, unlike most classes within the exhibition, will be open to all manner of handmade items — from quilts to pillows to craftworks, and includes homemade baked goods and preserves.

Organizers are expecting this to be a full and varied category.

“It’s something that we’ve not done before,” said committee member Eleanor Lilley, “and it will be just like a one-of for this year, being the 150. We’ll probably, in the future, have something else to celebrate that we can do a special display, but for this year this is it. This is the one.”

The Domestic Arts division of the Ex is co-ordinated by the members of the Pictou District Women’s Institutes.

Additionally, the Caribou Women’s Institute, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, has offered a special $50 prize for the best article within the Canada 150 class.

The Pictou North Colchester Exhibition runs Wednesday, September 6 to Sunday, September 10. Pre-registration for Domestic Arts exhibits is not necessary. Exhibitors can obtain their exhibitor numbers and tags on September 4 at the Kinsmen Building which will be open 1-9 p.m.

Pictou North Colchester Exhibition Domestic Arts committee members, from the left, Arlene MacGregor, Lynn MacLean, Pat Christensen and Eleanor Lilley examine a Canada 150 quilt. This year’s Domestic Arts exhibition will include a special class devoted to Canada 150-inspired pieces. Missing from photo is committee member Penny MacKenzie.

(Cameron photo)