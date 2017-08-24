Marijuana seized from clandestine marijuana grow op

WELSFORD – A search warrant was executed and a quantity of cannabis marijuana seized from a clandestine marijuana grow operation in this community.

On Wednesday, August 23, at approximately 4 p.m., the Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit, with the assistance of Pictou County District RCMP, executed a search warrant at a residence on Gunn Road. Police seized a quantity of cannabis marijuana from a clandestine marijuana grow operation and arrested a 66-year-old man from Welsford.

The accused is facing one count of production of a controlled substance and one count of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking under the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act.

He has been released from custody and will appear in Provincial Court in Pictou at a later date.