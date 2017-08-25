Determined cyclist

Making his way around the province, John Smith is hoping to embody the traits he sees in NSCC adult learning program students.

Grit and determination are what he sees from adult learners in his position as manager of student services at Nova Scotia Community College campuses in Annapolis Valley.

Smith decided, during his deffered leave from his position, he wanted to do something big.

“I wanted to do something spectacular,” he said. This is where Smith started with The Determination Ride. He decided that he wanted to cycle across Nova Scotia and visit NSCC campuses. From there, it was suggested he could use the ride as a fundraiser. Beginning on August 14, Smith pedaled into Pictou County on day nine of his ride.

By the end of his ride, Smith is hoping to raise $25,000 to create a Determination Award that will give away $1,000 to an adult learner who has overcome obstacles to be able to go on and enroll in a certificate or diploma program.

To donate to Smith’s ride you can find more information on his Facebook page by searching The Determination Ride, or visiting the NSCC homepage and visiting the Foundation tab that will allow you to donate to the ride.

John Smith, left, and Audrey Arsenault, Academic chair for the school of access at Pictou Campus, pose in the NSCC Pictou Campus Lobby as Smith stopped in during his cross province tour to raise funds for the Determination award.(Brimicombe photo)