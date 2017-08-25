Lifeguard service ending Sunday

Lifeguard supervision will come to an end at most beaches across the province on Sunday, Aug. 27.

“I want to thank the Nova Scotia Lifeguard Service and the lifeguards for their outstanding service this summer,” said Communities, Culture and Heritage Minister Leo Glavine.

“I know Nova Scotians and visitors who come to our province value this service and the role these highly-trained, professional lifeguards play in creating a safe environment for swimmers at our supervised beaches.”

Lifeguards have been supervising the beaches from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily since July 1.

Supervision will continue daily at Aylesford Lake Beach, Kings County, and Lake Milo, Yarmouth County, until Sept. 4. Lawrencetown Beach will offer supervision on the weekends of Sept. 2, including Labour Day, 9 and 16.

“While supervision for 2017 is ending, we urge people to enjoy our beaches in a safe and responsible manner,” says Paul D’Eon, director of the Nova Scotia Lifeguard Service. “I encourage beach goers to follow good water safety practices.”

The Nova Scotia Lifeguard Service and the Lifesaving Society, Nova Scotia Branch, are contracted by the Department of Communities, Culture and Heritage to provide supervision at 23 Nova Scotia beaches. For more information, visit www.nsls.ns.ca.