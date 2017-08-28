Cocaine seized during traffic stop

PORT HAWKESBURY – Inverness County District RCMP have arrested a 30-year-old man and seized cocaine during a targeted traffic stop in Port Hawkesbury on Friday.

Just before 4 p.m. on August 25, RCMP officers conducted a traffic stop on Granville Street in Port Hawkesbury. As a result, police seized a quantity of cocaine and arrested the driver, a 30-year-old male of Port Hawkesbury. A female passenger was released on the scene. A marijuana was executed at the male’s residence as a result of the arrest and a small quantity of marijuana and other evidence was seized.

The man is facing charges of possession of cocaine and marijuana for the purpose of trafficking. He was released from custody and will appear in Port Hawksbury Provincial Court on September 25 at 9:30 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.