RCMP investigates theft of firearms

PUGWASH – Cumberland District RCMP is investigating a complaint of break, enter and theft from a residence in Malagash.

On the August 1, Pugwash RCMP was called to a residence in Malagash for a report of a break and enter. Home owners were away from the area but a property caretaker discovered that a culprit(s) had removed several firearms and ammunition from the residence.

The incident is believed to have occurred sometime between August 8 and10.

The RCMP is asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or has any information about this incident, to contact the Pugwash RCMP Detachment at 902-243-2181. Should you wish to remain anonymous, citizens can also call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), text TIP202 + your message to ‘CRIMES’ (274637) or by secure online tips at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

The investigation is continuing.