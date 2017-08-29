Golf tourney upcoming

On Saturday, Sept. 9, dozens of golfers will gather at Dundee Golf Course once again, for the 17th annual Alex “Sugarcamp” MacDonald Memorial Golf Tournament.

MacDonald was a Port Hawkwesbury area union activist, community supporter and friend of many. As an avid Strait Pirates and sports enthusiast in general, it’s ironic he’s been honored for over a decade and a half with a golf tournament as he absolutely hated golf. However he would thoroughly enjoy the fellow UNIFOR 972, friends from the STORA mill, family members as well as union friends from the Nova Scotia Federation of Labour, (where he served many years as Sec/Treas) remembering him with fun and sport, even if it was golf.

This years’ proceeds will go once more to the Cape Breton area food banks. Last year, $6,000 was given from the proceeds, $1,000 to the Strait Area food bank, $1,000 to North Sydney, Sydney Mines New Waterford and Glace Bay area food banks. Also, $500 was given to the Eskasoni soup kitchen and $500 to Loaves and Fishes.

The major sponsor is American Income Life as well as several other generous corporate and union sponsors.

For information contact David and Ivy Shaw (David’s cell 902 233-3471) Ivy cell (902-233-3578), home 826-9447, co-chairs, shawd@psac.com ivyshaw189@hotmail.com