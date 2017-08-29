Illegal tobacco seized

More illegal tobacco has been taken off the streets of Nova Scotia following a three-month investigation by Service Nova Scotia’s Compliance and Special Investigations Unit.

On August 24, a vehicle was stopped on Highway 104 close to Amherst. A 28-year-old man from Ontario was arrested and the vehicle was seized. He was in possession of 100,300 illegal cigarettes. The seized tobacco has a tax value of $27,603.00 in provincial taxes and $21,063.00 in federal taxes. The RCMP Northern Traffic Services assisted Service Nova Scotia with the investigation.

The accused made a brief court appearance and is scheduled to appear in Amherst provincial court in October to face charges under the Nova Scotia Revenue Act, Excise Act 2001 and Criminal Code.

Service Nova Scotia, through its Audit and Enforcement section, is responsible for reducing illegal tobacco in the province by working with its law enforcement partners and through education and enforcement.

Since 2006-07, the amount of illegal tobacco in the province has decreased from 30 per cent of all tobacco consumed to less than 10 per cent.

Anyone with information regarding the sale and manufacturing of illegal tobacco is asked to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers.

Calls to Crime Stoppers are not taped or traced. If a seizure of illegal tobacco is made based on a tip, callers qualify for a cash reward.