Canada should have national Pharmacare program

To the Editor:

It is not questioned that we live in one of the best countries in the world. One wonderful fact about Canada is that if you get sick you can go to a hospital and not worry about the cost.

We have a national medical insurance coverage called “Medicare” for all Canadians and we are all thankful for that coverage. However, what about prescriptions? When in the hospital any medications needed are covered, but step outside and things change very quickly. Prescriptions are either paid out of pocket or through your health care provider. Each province or territory and health care provider varies in what is covered and what is not. For many Canadians, filling a prescription can break the bank. Many cannot afford to fill their prescribed medications or will reduce the prescribed use to make the drug last longer. Prices on many of our prescriptions would shock you; some bankrupt you.

Since the 1960s it has been discussed that Canada should have a national Pharmacare program set in place. A form of coverage to ensure all have access to the medicine they need. Is a national Pharmacare program the unfinished business of Canadian Medicare? Many would argue yes.

So, in 2017, it is time.

Provinces and territories unite; no matter where you live in Canada you should pay the same price for the same medication. From the Atlantic to the Pacific; one price for prescription medication. Some provinces have begun to head in that direction by collaborative purchasing but all of Canada needs to become a united front. The government can no longer continue to study and not act. Health care is the fastest growing expense area in Canada.

One Canada, one price! If you live in New Glasgow, NS or Fruitvale, BC you should pay the same for the same prescription. Canadians should accept nothing less.

Please email your local MLA and copy your premier and health minister. Everyone has a voice. Pharmacare by 2020…it is time.

Tammy MacLaren

New Glasgow