Flying high

Westville kids took the expression, ‘go fly a kite’ to heart last week during the annual kite festival.

Clare Steele, recreation director of the Town of Westville, said this year they saw more people come to join in on the day of fun in Acadia Park. Along with kids from the town’s recreation day camp, there were also a few cars filled with people who had shown up to join in.

Steele said that each year they make sure to have a few extra kites on hand so if there are any kids who want to join but don’t own a kite, they can find one there to use. Along with the kite flying, there was also a barbecue for participants. With the perfect weather of sun and just a bit of wind, the festival proved to be a hot one yet again.

“It’s just simple fun,” Steele said. “It’s a classic summer activity but they still love it.”

Cameron Howard, 10, flies his kite at Acadia Park last week. (Brimicombe photo)